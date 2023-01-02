 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Years Eve
Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen joked about sober New Year's Eve on CNN's broadcast and took non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on the broadcast since CNN barred its anchors from drinking during the New Year's Eve broadcast, as reported by US Magazine.

As an alternative, Cooper and Cohen took non-alcoholic shots of various liquids including pickle juice, buttermilk, and vinegar.

Cohen said, "So we should talk about the elephant in the room. We can’t drink, alright! We can’t drink. But it’s fine. It’s totally cool.”

When asked by Cooper if he would make it through the broadcast without drinking, Cohen said, "That’s the question. We will see! Do I have a pocket full of edibles? I do. Will I take them? I don’t think so. I don’t know, it’s a long night. This is a telethon with no disease, do you understand? We’re here all night passing time.”

It was reported in November 2022 that CNN wanted to sober up its New Year's Eve broadcast which is why it barred its anchors from drinking.

More From Entertainment:

BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment

BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment
Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ ITV interview branded ‘pathetic’

Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ ITV interview branded ‘pathetic’
'Alice in Borderland' tops Netflix chart, beats 'Squid Game'

'Alice in Borderland' tops Netflix chart, beats 'Squid Game'
Brody Jenner expecting first child with girlfriend Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco

Brody Jenner expecting first child with girlfriend Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco
Prince Harry appears confused as he welcomes 2023 with two brand new interviews

Prince Harry appears confused as he welcomes 2023 with two brand new interviews
Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian
Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'

Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'
Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch

Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch
Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’
Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez