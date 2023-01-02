Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen joked about sober New Year's Eve on CNN's broadcast and took non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on the broadcast since CNN barred its anchors from drinking during the New Year's Eve broadcast, as reported by US Magazine.

As an alternative, Cooper and Cohen took non-alcoholic shots of various liquids including pickle juice, buttermilk, and vinegar.

Cohen said, "So we should talk about the elephant in the room. We can’t drink, alright! We can’t drink. But it’s fine. It’s totally cool.”

When asked by Cooper if he would make it through the broadcast without drinking, Cohen said, "That’s the question. We will see! Do I have a pocket full of edibles? I do. Will I take them? I don’t think so. I don’t know, it’s a long night. This is a telethon with no disease, do you understand? We’re here all night passing time.”

It was reported in November 2022 that CNN wanted to sober up its New Year's Eve broadcast which is why it barred its anchors from drinking.