King Charles, Prince William to forgive Harry and Meghan?

Prince William and his father King Charles III, who did not react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's persistent attacks against the Firm, could open the doors of the palace for the Sussexes after the Duke's olive branch to the royal family.



Meghan's hubby appeared devastated in new interview with ITV's Tom Brady, saying: "I want a family - not an institution. They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains."

Harry added: "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

Harry's claims suggest he's repentant over his previous claims about his father and brother and wants to reconcile with them.

Previously, Historian David Starkey shared his insight on Britain's new monarch, saying King Charles is playing very smartly against the Sussexes as he is waiting for the pair to "destroy themselves".