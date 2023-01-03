 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
'Yellowstone': Wes Bentley opens up on struggling with leaving his role behind on set

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

'Yellowstone': Wes Bentley opens up on struggling with leaving his role behind on set

Yellowstone famed actor Wes Bentley who played the role of Jamie Dutton in the series has opened up on the toll of his character's deep sadness on his life.

The show has garnered so much appreciation as Paramount’s first scripted series and also gained a significant audience.

Yellowstone season 5 has earned over 12 million viewers. Reportedly, the series is now on pause after its January 1 midseason finale, with the expectation of it returning back to the giant sometime this summer.

During a conversation with The New York Times, Bentley opens up about portraying Jamie and the toll his deep sadness has had on his personal life.

While being grateful for his Yellowstone role, Bentley says he usually can separate work from home life but has struggled to do so while playing the second-oldest Dutton son.

Bentley also noted that Jamie's troubled nature "permeates" life with his family, and his wife often reminds him that he needs to leave his role behind on set.

“I’ve prided myself for most of my career on leaving it at the door, or like an athlete would say, leaving it on the field. But Jamie’s sadness permeates my life, even though I’m not sad.” He said.

He further said, “I’m very lucky to have a great family and be where I’m at in life, but he’s always there behind me, clawing at that, especially when I’m shooting.”

