Mark Ruffalo urges fans to pray for Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner after horror accident

Mark Ruffalo urged his fans to pray for his Avengers co-star and “brother” Jeremy Renner after he survived a snowplowing accident.

Taking to Instagram, the Now You See Me actor shared a news about the Hawkeye star while requesting for prayers for his speedy recovery.

“Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo wrote. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

This comes after a spokesperson for Renner told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is in a “critical” but in “stable” condition post horrific accident.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the rep said.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the statement added.