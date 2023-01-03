US people seem sick of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims about royal family

A US celebrity has criticised Prince Harry for repeating his claims about the Royal Family in the latest interview, set to be aired next week.



Bethenny Frankel, a former Real Housewives of New York City star, has said "you never have to speak to them again" after seeing a clip from his sit-down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes.

Frankel, on her TikTok, said: "I just looked at my feed and I saw Harry talking to Anderson Cooper. Is this new content? Is this 2023? I feel like it's groundhog day!



"I woke up, I'm Billy Murray and the groundhog is telling me what the weather is again. Can we be done now? When do we get to be done, 2024?

"We watched it. We got it. We're sorry. Racism exists. The monarchy is archaic. You had a rough time of it. Here's a couple of hundred million for your podcast, book and documentary and go with god and enjoy your life with your beautiful wife and family in the United States of America.

"Since you can't stand those people so much, you never have to speak to them again if you don't want to and you never have to go to the UK again.

"We want the babies to just stop crying and we're going to leave them in the other room but you guys just want to be held and picked up and keep whining."



The teaser trailer for the interview hasn’t gone down well with American fans as they have called for Harry to stop speaking about the Royal Family.