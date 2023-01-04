 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is a 'man in pain' claims expert ahead of bombshell interview

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry has been making headlines with his latest claims in upcoming bombshell interviews to promote his book Spare, and they show a ‘main in pain’ as per a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex sat down for two different interviews, with ITV’s Tom Bradby and CBS’ Anderson Cooper, ahead of the release of his memoir Spare and in snippets shared earlier this week, he claims that King Charles and Prince William are unwilling to reconcile with him.

Commenting on his recent claims, expert Tessa Dunlop told GB News: “What we’ve got is a perfect storm where the Duke of Sussex is clearly a man in pain.

“I think perhaps inevitably his two primary family members, remaining family members, were his brother and his father until he married Meghan Markle, and now he’s lost both of them,” Dunlop explained.

She then stated: “So, he’s suffering. I think that’s perhaps inevitable.”

The comments come days before Prince Harry’s interview air in full. As for his memoir Spare, it is slated to release on January 10, 2023. 

