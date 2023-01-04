 
entertainment
Jennifer Aniston gives warm hug to her friends after Mexican get away

Jennifer Aniston turned heads with her simple yet stylish looked after she returned from her fun-filled trip to Mexico with her friends.

The Friends star, who spent a joyful New Year in Cabo San Lucas, was papped at the airport with Jimmy Kimmel and Ozark star Jason Bateman.

The 53-year-old actor wore no makeup but still managed to look absolutely radiant with her wavy golden blonde hair perfectly falling around her shoulder.

Dressed up in an oversized black batwing cardigan featuring light grey stripes, Jennifer nailed a casual style statement. She also wore shiny gold jewellery to glam up her look a little.

The sighting came after Jennifer recently treated fans to her uplifting Instagram reel featuring a memorable moment of 2022.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, Jennifer posted a video with Adam Sandler as they sent some positive vibes to her 41.1 followers. She captioned the post: “Thanks 2022. 2023....ready, set, let's go. Happy New Year everyone.”

