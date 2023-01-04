Khloé Kardashian breaks her silence on using diabetes drug for weight loss claims

 
Khloé Kardashian has recently hit back at fans claiming she used diabetes drug for weight loss.

On Tuesday, Khloé flaunted her amazing abs in an Instagram post while posing for Sorbet magazine.

Following her post, a few fans pointed out that her abs “were a result of taking Semaglutide, which has helped people who take it shed almost a fifth of their weight by suppressing the appetite”.

One follower alleged, “The fact that she uses diabetic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing [sic].”

To this, the mother-of-two called out the social media user, stating, “Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 davs a week at 6am to train.”

“Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people,” she added.

Khloé dismissed all claims of using to help her weight loss. She revealed that it’s all because of “maintaining a healthy lifestyle”

Not only that, Khloé also slammed fans who alleged that she’d done cosmetic work on her face after trying out clip-on bangs for the shoot.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who 'looks up' to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So, recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list,” she replied.

