 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail

Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported on Wednesday, weeks after she was detained for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the the country for months.

Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist Alidoosti had supported the protests, including by posting her picture on Instagram in November without the compulsory hijab head covering, and holding up a sign which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the mass protests.

The semi-official ILNA news agency, citing her lawyer, said "Alidoosti, who was arrested on December 17, was released today on bail", without giving further details.

Her picture, taken in front of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was widely shared on social media.

The protests, sparked by the death of a young Kurdish woman while in the custody of the morality police, have posed one of the biggest legitimacy challenges to Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Since Amini's death, protesters from all walks of life have taken to the streets, calling for the downfall of the country's clerical rulers, with women taking off and burning their headscarves in fury across the country.

Dozens of female Iranian actresses and artists have posted pictures of themselves without the compulsory hijab, in solidarity with the demonstrations in which women have played a leading role.

Facing their worst legitimacy crisis in the past four decades, Iran's clerical rulers have accused a coalition of “anarchists, terrorists and foreign foes" of orchestrating the protests.

Iran has so far executed two people involved in mass protests. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said that at least 100 detained protesters face possible death sentences...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Royal family rejects Prince Harry's new claims as King Charles eager to reconcile with Duke

Royal family rejects Prince Harry's new claims as King Charles eager to reconcile with Duke
Michelle Williams explains why she doesn't watch her own movies

Michelle Williams explains why she doesn't watch her own movies
Addison Rae's shimmery gown steals the spotlight with boyfriend Omer Feidi in Japan

Addison Rae's shimmery gown steals the spotlight with boyfriend Omer Feidi in Japan
Marilee Feibig lambasts T.J. Holmes for lack of 'respect and sensitivity' on affair with Amy Bach

Marilee Feibig lambasts T.J. Holmes for lack of 'respect and sensitivity' on affair with Amy Bach
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry upset as their new series fails to make top 10 Chart

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry upset as their new series fails to make top 10 Chart
Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie
Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty
Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II
Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt

Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt
Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'