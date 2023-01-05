 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount once dated Kerry Katona

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Emily in Paris fans have been left speechless after discovering Lucien Laviscount once dated television star Kerry Katona.

The Coronation Street actor, who gained overnight fame after playing Alfie on Netflix hit rom-com series, was only 19-year-old when he had a ‘brief romance’ with the Whole Again singer, who was then 31-year-old.

Lucien, 30, and the former Atomic Kitten star, 42, participate in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011 and quickly struck up a romance.

The pair grew closer and was seen getting cosy in the house. They even kissed on camera before posing for the front cover of OK! magazine when they left the house.

Several fans of Lucien took to social media to react to the revelation that he was previously in a relationship with Kerry.

One fan wrote, “Wait how did I not know that Lucien Laviscount used to date Kerry Katona, what the F.” Another added, “In 2011, Lucien Laviscount was 19 and Kerry Katona was 31.”

“Am I the only one who remembers Lucien Laviscount on Celebrity Big Brother and his love triangle with Kerry Katona and Amy Childs?!” a third user added.

Meanwhile, Lucien’s success on the series, which stars Lily Collins in the lead, has seen him tipped for more high-profile roles including replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond.

As per the reports, Lucien has caught the attention of James Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli, who recently made it clear she wants the next actor to portray the character for 15 years.

