Friday Jan 06 2023
Meghan Markle 'astonishing' request to be with dying Queen denied: 'Not welcome'

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Meghan Markle was not allowed to be with Queen Elizabeth II during her final hours.

Royal author Tom Bower reveals the Duchess of Sussex "was not welcome" at Balmoral Castle.

He wrote: "At Meghan’s suggestion, Harry insisted that he would be accompanied by his wife – and that plan was broadcast to journalists at 1.53pm.

"Meghan’s expectation was astonishing. For four years she had rejected the Queen’s invitations to visit Balmoral but, in her last hours of life, Meghan eagerly sought to make the journey. Firmly, Harry was told that Meghan was not welcome.

"Unwilling to waste more time, William ordered the RAF jet to take off at 2.39pm. Harry was left to hire his own plane and make the journey alone.

"He landed in Scotland at 6.46pm, 14 minutes after the Queen’s death had been announced to the public. She had died at 3.10pm," Mr Bower noted.

