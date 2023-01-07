Netflix: Here's the list of renewal series & January upcoming releases

Saturday Jan 07, 2023
Netflix is coming with quality content in multiple genres to entertain its audience in 2023.
Here are the top 2 most popular shows set to debut with new seasons this year.
The massive hit series Wednesday is officially confirmed to get renewed for a season 2 by Netflix on Saturday.
It is a story of a teenage girl named Wednesday who gets enrolled in Nevermore Academy, where she solves the mystery of a killer monster.
Virgin River will return to Netflix with its fifth and final season in 2023.
The filming of the upcoming season has wrapped in November 2022 and will hopefully resolve the mystery raised at the end of season four, who shot Jack.
Here's the list of every scheduled show to release on Netflix in the upcoming week of January.
Coming to Netflix on January 9th: