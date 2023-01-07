Allison Holker pays a tribute to late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss around one month after his death. Allison shared pictures of her with her husband and wrote an emotional note in the caption, as reported by Fox News.

Allison shared that Stephen was a husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father to her children. She thanked him for giving her incredible moments to cherish and wrote that she will forever remember her.

Allison wrote in the caption, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were, and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world."

She further wrote, "Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

Allison and Stephen met each other in 2010 and were married for nine years having three children between them.

