 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Fawad Chaudhry's wishes after throat surgery

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N Senior VP Maryam Nawaz. — Facebook/AFP
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N Senior VP Maryam Nawaz. — Facebook/AFP

In a message on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry expressed good wishes to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and wished her a speedy recovery.

Maryam underwent a throat operation in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. During the three-hour-long surgery, two of her throat glands were operated on by the doctors at the hospital, the sources said, following which she was shifted to her room.

In a statement on Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam thanked those who had sent prayers and good wishes for her.

“Alhamdulillah [...] Maryam is doing well after throat surgery in Geneva. The operation lasted for 3 hours. Maryam Nawaz sends her gratitude to the people and workers who sent messages of prayers and good wishes," Aurangzeb wrote.

Some hours later, Chaudhry retweeted the post with a caption wishing Maryam well. He wrote “Gets well soon…Best wishes” and tagged the PMLN vice president.

Netizens were surprised and delighted by this show of statesmanship and lauded the PTI’s senior member’s willingness to temporarily put political differences aside, while others humorously wondered if the PTI official’s account had been hacked.

One Twitter user, in a light-hearted manner, commented: “Like some other times, today too you have surprised us Chaudhry Sahab.”

Another jokingly wondered: “Has this account been hacked?”

Now, several hours after Chaudhry’s post, Maryam has reacted to Chaudhry's tweet.

She has shared his tweet, with the caption “Thank you” and has also added a folded hands emoticon.

To this too, netizens have had varying responses with several Twitter users using this moment to highlight the need for in-fighting between politicians to end a more prosperous Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to deport illegal Afghan immigrants after completion of sentence

Pakistan to deport illegal Afghan immigrants after completion of sentence
NAB summons Zulfi Bukhari in Al-Qadir University land case

NAB summons Zulfi Bukhari in Al-Qadir University land case
Sanaullah fears 'disaster' if 'fitna' returns to power

Sanaullah fears 'disaster' if 'fitna' returns to power
'Profoundly traumatised': Author Hanif Kureishi hospitalised in Rome after injury

'Profoundly traumatised': Author Hanif Kureishi hospitalised in Rome after injury
PTI takes U-turn on Punjab CM's trust vote decision

PTI takes U-turn on Punjab CM's trust vote decision
Pakistan-owned Washington property sale takes new turn

Pakistan-owned Washington property sale takes new turn
Imran Khan attack case: Investigators to take cue from alleged shooter's phone data

Imran Khan attack case: Investigators to take cue from alleged shooter's phone data
Maryam Nawaz’s rise in PML-N ranks 'upsets' party leaders

Maryam Nawaz’s rise in PML-N ranks 'upsets' party leaders
Search underway for young woman who drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach

Search underway for young woman who drowned at Karachi’s Seaview beach
Explanation sought from Imran Khan for holding top PTI post despite disqualification

Explanation sought from Imran Khan for holding top PTI post despite disqualification
Massive protest rally in South Waziristan against surging militancy

Massive protest rally in South Waziristan against surging militancy
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Geneva on Sunday

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Geneva on Sunday