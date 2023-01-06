 
pakistan
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz undergoes 'throat surgery' in Switzerland

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

ُPML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrives to address a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP
ُPML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrives to address a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has successfully undergone throat surgery in Geneva, Switzerland, family sources confirmed Friday.

During the three-hour-long surgery, two of her throat glands were operated on by the doctors at the hospital, the sources said, following which she was shifted to her room.

On January 4, the father-daughter duo — Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz — left London for Switzerland.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the PML-N senior vice president departed for Geneva from London for her surgery.

“She will return to Pakistan in the 3rd week of January to assume her new responsibilities as Chief Organizer,” the minister added.

PML-N supremo Nawaz is expected to visit his heart surgeon as he is also based in Geneva, sources had told Geo News. It’s the same surgeon who has often visited the elder Sharif in London at the Avenfield Apartment.

The sources mentioned that the PML-N supremo and his daughter will go sightseeing and also have meetings scheduled during the trip. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan — along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres — on January 9.

The conference is meant to serve as a platform to marshal international support for Pakistan's flood-affected population.

Nawaz is also expected to meet PM Shehbaz, sources said, without mentioning further details about the meeting.

The meeting holds importance as the political turmoil has been persistent in the country, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan repeatedly demanding the coalition rulers step down and hold polls — a demand which the government has always rejected.

More From Pakistan:

‘Rift’ emerges in PTI, PML-Q over trust vote

‘Rift’ emerges in PTI, PML-Q over trust vote
PM Shehbaz says IMF officials due in 2-3 days to finalise ninth review

PM Shehbaz says IMF officials due in 2-3 days to finalise ninth review
Election schedule to be issued before April 5, claims Sheikh Rashid

Election schedule to be issued before April 5, claims Sheikh Rashid
LG polls: ECP reserves verdict on MQM-P's plea on dual electoral lists

LG polls: ECP reserves verdict on MQM-P's plea on dual electoral lists
Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Sedition case: Indictment deferred as Shahbaz Gill reaches court on oxygen support

Sedition case: Indictment deferred as Shahbaz Gill reaches court on oxygen support
SHC temporarily hands over custody of minor girl to parents

SHC temporarily hands over custody of minor girl to parents
FIA, PTA told to block scandalous content on social media against TV actresses

FIA, PTA told to block scandalous content on social media against TV actresses
Local government elections in Karachi on January 15: Nasir Shah

Local government elections in Karachi on January 15: Nasir Shah
Reports of Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan 'utterly baseless': FO

Reports of Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan 'utterly baseless': FO
'No politics for now,' says Junaid Safdar

'No politics for now,' says Junaid Safdar

Security forces gun down 11 militants to avert 'high-profile' terrorist activity

Security forces gun down 11 militants to avert 'high-profile' terrorist activity