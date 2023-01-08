Everything you need to know about Karachi Eat 2023

Karachi's premium food festival continues at Clifton's Beach View Park with 125 food partners, attracting families, couples, and friends to eat their favourite food.



Attendants at Karachi Eat Festival 2023 in front of multiple food stalls. — reporter

Karachi Eat festival will go on until Sunday, January 8 (today).

Things to know before going to Karachi Eat

The ticket price has been raised from Rs400 to Rs600 this year, and can be bought online and on-the-spot counters.

Unlike last year no proof of COVID vaccination is required to enter the premises.

There is no stag entry as the event is exclusively for families.

There is a mobile clinic on the ground and an ambulance to tackle emergencies.

An ATM has also been setup for the visitors convenience.

Kids enjoying rides at the Karachi Eat festival with their parents. — reporter

Some 'not-to-miss' dishes

Countless desi, Arabian, Mexican, and some out-of-the-box dishes await food lovers at Karachi Eat, with something for everyone.



A vendor handing out a taco to a customer at Karachi Eat festival. — reporter

Desi delicacies

Desi food lovers must not miss the delicious chapli kebab from Chapli Kabab House. The beef kabab is served right out of the pan with naan and green chutney.

Chapli Kababs being fried in an open pan at Karachi Eat festival. — reporter

Khao Dosa's traditional Memon thali with Khao Suey and Dosa is a must-try for authentic desi food enthusiasts.

Khawsa House's specialty ticks all the boxes to hit the right culinary spots. The rich curry with tomato-based chicken and al dente pasta made the dish a banger.

Dosa's being prepared at KhauDosa stall at Karachi Eat Festival. — reporter.

Mumbai Wala's smoking Matka Chai and traditional Mumbai Pav Bhaji are also must-haves at this year's Karachi Eat.



Matkas being warmed up in coals for Mumbai Wala stall's Matka Chai. — reporter

If you do not prefer tea, then you can opt for a creamy coffee from Melbourne's authentic Melbrew.

Another stall that attracted desi food lovers is the Punjabian Dhaba, serving mouth-watering Gol Gappe, Saag Paneer, and Chai.

Another desi spot to try is the Lahori Tawa piece by Arif Chatkhara, serving fried pieces of chicken roasted in desi spices with naan and raita.

Arif Chtkhara's specialty Tawa Piece — reporter

There are a lot of options for those who may not prefer desi food.

Fast food fans can visit Builderburger for their Buildermash or Pizza Nation for their variety of pizzas.

Dishes displayed outside a stall at Karachi Eat festival. — reporter

Fans of middle eastern spices can try Yalla Shawarma, which has a classic and a spicy variant, or Arabi's Knafeh, shawarma, and madbee.

Dishes displayed outside a stall at Karachi Eat festival. — reporter

Mexican food lovers won't run out of options as they can find delicious nachos loaded with meat salsa and guacamole at Hermanos or Pulled Chicken Tacos, Pulled Beef Tacos, and Guava Juice at Sombrero.

Craving for the sweet tooth

Various desserts are available if you feel slightly burned after all the spicy food. You can eat Churros and waffles from Churiosity or matka kulfi from Ye Lo.

Dessert displayed at a sweets stall at Karachi Eat festival.— reporter

Items such as gola ganda, cookies, cakes, waffles, cotton candy and doughnuts attracted children in particular.

Marshmallow donuts displayed at Waffle House at Karachi Eat festival. — reporter

Unconventional items

Many unconventional food items are available, including cold and smoky wafers at Ice Smokers and ice pops and cotton candy at Hippy Ice Pops.

A group of friends enjoying smoky wafers at Icesmokers at Karachi Eat Festival. — reporter

The event attracts food enthusiasts with its culinary offerings, unique dishes blends, and catchy banners such as Churrosity, Khao Dosa, Hermanos, The Boys, and many others.

Crowds piling up as the sun sets at Karachi Eat festival at Beach view park Clifton. — reporter

Pricing

The pricing is quite reasonable despite the high inflation rate in the last year. The majority of the items range between Rs200-700.

Concerts to double the fun

Stage set for music performances at the Karachi Eat Festival. — reporter

This year, the Karachi Eat doubles the fun as it has music performances from popular singers such as Asim Azhar and Young Stunners. A grand stage has been set for the performances, and people can enjoy the music while eating their favourite food.