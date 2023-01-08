Everything you need to know about Karachi Eat 2023

Updated Sunday Jan 08 2023
Karachi's premium food festival continues at Clifton's Beach View Park with 125 food partners, attracting families, couples, and friends to eat their favourite food.
Karachi Eat festival will go on until Sunday, January 8 (today).
Countless desi, Arabian, Mexican, and some out-of-the-box dishes await food lovers at Karachi Eat, with something for everyone.
Desi food lovers must not miss the delicious chapli kebab from Chapli Kabab House. The beef kabab is served right out of the pan with naan and green chutney.
Khao Dosa's traditional Memon thali with Khao Suey and Dosa is a must-try for authentic desi food enthusiasts.
Khawsa House's specialty ticks all the boxes to hit the right culinary spots. The rich curry with tomato-based chicken and al dente pasta made the dish a banger.
Mumbai Wala's smoking Matka Chai and traditional Mumbai Pav Bhaji are also must-haves at this year's Karachi Eat.
If you do not prefer tea, then you can opt for a creamy coffee from Melbourne's authentic Melbrew.
Another stall that attracted desi food lovers is the Punjabian Dhaba, serving mouth-watering Gol Gappe, Saag Paneer, and Chai.
Another desi spot to try is the Lahori Tawa piece by Arif Chatkhara, serving fried pieces of chicken roasted in desi spices with naan and raita.
Fast food fans can visit Builderburger for their Buildermash or Pizza Nation for their variety of pizzas.
Fans of middle eastern spices can try Yalla Shawarma, which has a classic and a spicy variant, or Arabi's Knafeh, shawarma, and madbee.
Mexican food lovers won't run out of options as they can find delicious nachos loaded with meat salsa and guacamole at Hermanos or Pulled Chicken Tacos, Pulled Beef Tacos, and Guava Juice at Sombrero.
Various desserts are available if you feel slightly burned after all the spicy food. You can eat Churros and waffles from Churiosity or matka kulfi from Ye Lo.
Items such as gola ganda, cookies, cakes, waffles, cotton candy and doughnuts attracted children in particular.
Many unconventional food items are available, including cold and smoky wafers at Ice Smokers and ice pops and cotton candy at Hippy Ice Pops.
The event attracts food enthusiasts with its culinary offerings, unique dishes blends, and catchy banners such as Churrosity, Khao Dosa, Hermanos, The Boys, and many others.
The pricing is quite reasonable despite the high inflation rate in the last year. The majority of the items range between Rs200-700.
This year, the Karachi Eat doubles the fun as it has music performances from popular singers such as Asim Azhar and Young Stunners. A grand stage has been set for the performances, and people can enjoy the music while eating their favourite food.