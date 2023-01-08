Prince Harry breaks silence on 'Tiara-gate' row

Prince Harry, in his explosive memoir Spare, has revealed the truth about famous 'Tiara-gate' row.



The Duke of Sussex has denied long-held claims that he told the Queen's dresser "what Meghan wants, Meghan gets" in a row over a tiara ahead of their nuptials in 2018.

Meghan Markle and Harry were reportedly at Buckingham Palace to view a number of headpiece options to wear ahead of their royal wedding.



Meghan reportedly chose to wear one with emeralds and another with aquamarines, which prompted the late Queen to tell her: "Tiaras suit you."



But it was later claimed that she was told the former Suits star could not wear the tiara, with Harry allegedly responding: "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets".

However, Harry has brought the truth to the public about the incident as he wrote in Spare the Queen’s royal dresser, Angela Kelly, told him that taking the tiara for an appointment with Meghan's hairdresser "couldn't be done".

Harry, according to Page Six, wrote: "She fixed me with a look that made me shiver. I could read in her face a clear warning. This isn't over."