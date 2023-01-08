 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Hwaeomsa temple releases statement regarding leak of BTS RM’s private conversation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

BTS leader RM is reportedly in talks after his recent Hwaeomsa Buddhist temple visit.

The temple head chief monks recently came under fire for leaking a private conversation he had with the BTS star.

According to the Koreaboo, Hwaeomsa temple has denied any involvement with the leak of BTS RM’s private conversation with the media.

Hwaeomsa Temple released a statement and said that “We do not know how RM’s visit was reported.”

“Monk goes (again) to the media and tells the media that he didn’t know that interviewing with a journalist would lead to interview coverage.”

Several Korean media outlets on January 5 reported that RM visit the temple and share pictures from his visit on his Instagram.

However, the BTS leader is not happy with the leaking of his private conversations with chief monks. RM posted multiple Instagram stories regarding and wrote that "I was grateful for the time spent there, but didn’t expect an article about it,"

In the next story, he said that he would go to some other temple next time to keep his visit quiet.

