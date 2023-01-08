 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
Web Desk

Vir Das talks about being compared with Priyanka Chopra

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

Vir Das is a global Indian star, so is Priyanka Chopra. 

Vir  has gained a lot of success in America and he was initially compared to Priyanka because both of them are global stars. However, Vir has finally broken silence on the comparison and claimed Priyanka is way different than him.

In a talk show, he openly talked about the comparison and open heartedly accepted that Priyanka is a bigger star than him. He said, "Nowhere even close to the level of Priyanka. Like Priyanka is the global Indian. I walk into a room, and there's like 'you're Indian, you like Priyanka Chopra, no?' So that is a thing now. (Have been on Tonight Show etc.) But not like Priyanka Chopra. I have performed on the Tonight Show (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Priyanka Chopra is on the couch. It is a big difference, you know."

He further added, "I could not have more respect for what she's done. And when she says it is hard, I fully understand how hard it is for me now. And therefore how much harder it would have been for her to break down the initial door."

