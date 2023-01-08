 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 08 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's bombshells

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 08, 2023

King Charles III has appeared snubbing his younger son Prince Harry for his explosive claims against the royal family during the Britain's new monarch' appearance at Sunday service in Norfolk.

The Britain's new King appeared in high spirit as he caught on camera smiling amid the Duke of Sussex's allegations against the palace.

Charles' confidence suggests as he does not takes Harry's revelations about the royal family serious as he knows Harry would soon realalise his blunders of discussing family talks in public, according to an insider.

King Charles was all smiles as he appeared for the first time after a week of attacks from Prince Harry. 

Lillis were dancing on the King's cheeks as he arrived at St. Lawrence's Church in Castle Rising for a service ahead of his youngest son's bombshell memoir's release and new interview.

Charles, who was dressed in a shirt and tie with a dinosaur pattern, was greeted by well-wishers during an impromptu walkabout outside St. Lawrence's Church. The King, 74, beamed as he mingled with a crowd of people who had gathered to see His Royal Highness.

The King's appearance comes after Harry launched a series of allegations against the Royal Family, including that his brother Prince William physically attacked him in a row during which Harry claims Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was labelled "rude" and "abrasive".

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, who interviewed Charles in 1994 when the then Prince of Wales admitted having an affair, said he was "perplexed" by Harry's decision to publish a book.

However, Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby thinks King Charles is "extremely pained" and "very frustrated" by the situation and "would be very anxious to bring it to an end".

More From Entertainment:

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott

Golden Globes return after Hollywood boycott
David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

David Beckham, wife Victoria ‘plan to give up dream £6million Cotswolds home’

Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace on 'war footing' to react to Prince Harry's claims
Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace

Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace
Adele uses 'fillers' to hide unsold seats at Las Vegas residency

Adele uses 'fillers' to hide unsold seats at Las Vegas residency
‘Wednesday’: Hunter Doohan praises Jenna Ortega, ‘off-camera, it’s super easy’

‘Wednesday’: Hunter Doohan praises Jenna Ortega, ‘off-camera, it’s super easy’

Prince Harry spills Meghan Markle accepted freebies during stay at Kensington Palace

Prince Harry spills Meghan Markle accepted freebies during stay at Kensington Palace
Prince William receives distressing family news amid Prince Harry’s claims

Prince William receives distressing family news amid Prince Harry’s claims
Kourtney Kardashian does boxer sit-up ‘almost a year after last IVF attempt’

Kourtney Kardashian does boxer sit-up ‘almost a year after last IVF attempt’
Andrew Tate bars women to leave his house in old clip: 'you don't go nowhere'

Andrew Tate bars women to leave his house in old clip: 'you don't go nowhere'
Prince William leaves Prince Harry ‘alarmed’ for THIS reason

Prince William leaves Prince Harry ‘alarmed’ for THIS reason
‘The Crown’: Imelda Staunton makes sure to ‘set the bar high’ after Queen’s death

‘The Crown’: Imelda Staunton makes sure to ‘set the bar high’ after Queen’s death