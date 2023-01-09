 
Monday Jan 09 2023
Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship 'Instagram Official' with Nicholas Sinclair

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler makes relationship ‘Instagram Official’ with Nicholas Sinclair  

Ruby Adler made her relationship Instagram official with 'convicted drug dealer' boyfriend Nicholas Sinclair after the couple confirmed their relationship. 

The Made in Chelsea star, 26, posed for a photo with her new beau as they stepped out to attend Ashluxe's SS23 launch at NoMad hotel in London on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, Nicholas was 'behind bars until a few months ago' after being convicted of two counts of 'being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.'

A source told the publication: 'Most of her cast-mates were thrilled to see her loved-up with Nicholas.

'But what most people don’t know is he was behind bars until a few months ago. He was mixed up with some serious people.'

Nicholas, who appears to work as a model, has a son that he regularly shares pictures and videos with on Instagram.

The TV personality, who recently split from on-off boyfriend of eight-years Reza Amiri-Garroussi after growing unhappy in their relationship, captioned pictures of her with Nicholas 'All I want for Christmas is you' alongside a heart emoji.

Nicholas shared the same sentiment on his profile, posting an image of him snuggling up to Ruby with the caption 'Diamonds and rubies.'

Ruby's Made In Chelsea cast mates were quick to congratulate her on making the relationship with Nicholas official.

Emily Blackwell commented: 'I'm so happy for you! You deserve it' and Melissa Tattam said 'Guys' with three heart emojis and two clapping hands.

