Monday Jan 09 2023
Charli XCX takes a swipe at Hailey Bieber ‘Nepo Baby’ tee

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Hailey Bieber is being roasted by Charli XCX after the model rocked the ‘Nepo Baby’ tee during an outing in Los Angeles this week.

Reacting to the model’s outfit selection, many appeared impressed including Gwyneth Paltrow who said she’d love to join the trade.

“I might need a few of those,” Gwyneth commented on a paparazzi’s post while a fan wrote: “The Hailey Bieber nepo baby shirt picture gives nothing because she gives…nothing. She’s not personable enough to give this staged paparazzi shot for a viral moment any personality.

“She doesn’t act or sing. She gets in & out of cars in beige and black YSL & has a skincare line,” a tweet read.

However, Charli XCX jumped on the bandwagon with a subtle jibe at Hailey as she wrote: “I respect the nepo baby tshirt attempt.”

Meanwhile, a fan also posted an old photo of Charli wearing a shirt that read: “They don't build statues of critics."

