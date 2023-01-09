Nicolas Cage ‘not sure’ of his future in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Nicolas Cage has addressed the rumors of his possible return to the Spider-Man franchise for the upcoming film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

The Ghost Rider star, 59, has said that he is not sure whether he will be reprising his role in the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Cage voiced the character of Spider-Man Noir in the 2018 animated film.

Speaking to Screen Rant, the Academy Award winner said, “You'd have to ask Sony.”

The Leaving Las Vegas star added, “I don't know what's going on with that. No one's spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don't know. I really don't.”

Cage, however, expressed hopes to reprise the role in the future, calling it “a great character.”

“I love Spider-Man Noir, too,” he said. “Spider-Man's the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it's a great character.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned more than $375 million worldwide. The film received an Oscar award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019.

Besides Cage, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber and Chris Pine also voiced prominent characters in the film.