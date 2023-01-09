Prince Harry ‘twisting the knife’ into King Charles, Camilla, Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘twisting the knife’ after ‘sensationally accusing his family of being complicit in the pain and suffering inflicted on his wife, Meghan Markle.



Royal author Rebecca English made these admissions in a co-authored piece for the Daily Mail.

She wrote, “Prince Harry has sensationally accused his family of being 'complicit' in the 'pain and suffering' inflicted on his wife and compared them to 'abusers'.”

“In a bombshell interview to plug his memoir, he suggested they helped to 'trash' his and Meghan's reputations, forcing them to move to California, and have 'shown no willingness to reconcile'.”

“While he accused his family of 'getting in bed with the devil', he conceded they were not racist, although he believes them guilty of 'unconscious bias'.”

“Harry was not paid for Sunday night's interview, which saw him alternate between answering questions from Bradby and reading sections from his memoir.”

“In a later interview with CBS's Anderson Cooper in the US, Harry also had harsh words for Camilla, who he accused of being a 'villain' who 'needed to rehabilitate her image'.”

According to Ms Rebecca, “He’s once again twisted the knife on his closest family members, the Duke.”

After previously branding Camilla as ‘dangerous’ for leaking stories to the media.