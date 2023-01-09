 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 01 1970
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘twisting the knife’ into King Charles, Camilla, Prince William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 01, 1970

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘twisting the knife’ after ‘sensationally accusing his family of being complicit in the pain and suffering inflicted on his wife, Meghan Markle.

Royal author Rebecca English made these admissions in a co-authored piece for the Daily Mail.

She wrote, “Prince Harry has sensationally accused his family of being 'complicit' in the 'pain and suffering' inflicted on his wife and compared them to 'abusers'.”

“In a bombshell interview to plug his memoir, he suggested they helped to 'trash' his and Meghan's reputations, forcing them to move to California, and have 'shown no willingness to reconcile'.”

“While he accused his family of 'getting in bed with the devil', he conceded they were not racist, although he believes them guilty of 'unconscious bias'.”

“Harry was not paid for Sunday night's interview, which saw him alternate between answering questions from Bradby and reading sections from his memoir.”

“In a later interview with CBS's Anderson Cooper in the US, Harry also had harsh words for Camilla, who he accused of being a 'villain' who 'needed to rehabilitate her image'.”

According to Ms Rebecca, “He’s once again twisted the knife on his closest family members, the Duke.”

After previously branding Camilla as ‘dangerous’ for leaking stories to the media.

More From Entertainment:

Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate

Kody Brown wishes ex-wife Christine Brown finds her soulmate
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party
Jason Lee found Rihanna's baby boy 'the cutest' after meeting on facetime

Jason Lee found Rihanna's baby boy 'the cutest' after meeting on facetime
Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child after 14 years

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child after 14 years
'RHOP' star Ashley Darby confirms breakup with 'Summer House' alum Luke Gulbranson

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby confirms breakup with 'Summer House' alum Luke Gulbranson
Priyanka Chopra opts for comfort in brown tracksuit while visiting recording studio

Priyanka Chopra opts for comfort in brown tracksuit while visiting recording studio
Daniel Craig gushes over Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae: 'She lifted me up’

Daniel Craig gushes over Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae: 'She lifted me up’
Janelle Brown says she is 'really happy' after splitting with Kody Brown

Janelle Brown says she is 'really happy' after splitting with Kody Brown
Adam Rich passes away at the age of 54

Adam Rich passes away at the age of 54
Selena Gomez makes Nicola Peltz birthday more special: Inside pics

Selena Gomez makes Nicola Peltz birthday more special: Inside pics
Fans of Kanye West missed rapper despite controversies?

Fans of Kanye West missed rapper despite controversies?
Andrew Tate rushed to hospital with medical emergency: Rumours fly after bizarre tweet

Andrew Tate rushed to hospital with medical emergency: Rumours fly after bizarre tweet