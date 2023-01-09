Adam Rich passes away at the age of 54

Adam Rich, a child actor best known for his role in ABC's show Eight Is Enough, passed away on Sunday at the age of 54; however, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet, as reported by Fox News.

A representative for Adam confirmed his death in an emotional statement shared on Twitter.

The tweet read, "Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today."

The tweet further added, "He really was America's Little Brother."

Danny Deraney also wrote on Adam's death, "Adam was simply a wonderful guy. He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness. If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell."

Adam Rich was also arrested in his life for attempted burglary as well as driving under the influence.