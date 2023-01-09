 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Jason Lee found Rihanna's baby boy 'the cutest' after meeting on facetime

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Jason Lee found Rihannas baby boy the cutest after meeting on facetime

Jason Lee shared how he felt about friend Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby son, the time he face timed his friend.

On Sunday, January 8, Jason Lee shared details of his face time with friend Rihanna, at The Jason Lee Show premiere party at Eden in Hollywood, California, as per People.

"The day she sent me the photos, she FaceTimed and let me see the baby. And he was just rocking on the bed, holding his feet, and he's unaware that he's literally gonna be the cutest, richest, most fashionable, most-sought-after child in the world."

"He had no care, but that's because he has two amazing parents," he further added.

Rihanna shared the first look for baby boy with A$AP Rocky, born in ay 2022, on December 17 on TikTok.

Jason Lee found Rihannas baby boy the cutest after meeting on facetime


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party
Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child after 14 years

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy expecting their third child after 14 years
'RHOP' star Ashley Darby confirms breakup with 'Summer House' alum Luke Gulbranson

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby confirms breakup with 'Summer House' alum Luke Gulbranson
Priyanka Chopra opts for comfort in brown tracksuit while visiting recording studio

Priyanka Chopra opts for comfort in brown tracksuit while visiting recording studio
Daniel Craig gushes over Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae: 'She lifted me up’

Daniel Craig gushes over Glass Onion co-star Janelle Monae: 'She lifted me up’
Janelle Brown says she is 'really happy' after splitting with Kody Brown

Janelle Brown says she is 'really happy' after splitting with Kody Brown
Adam Rich passes away at the age of 54

Adam Rich passes away at the age of 54
Selena Gomez makes Nicola Peltz birthday more special: Inside pics

Selena Gomez makes Nicola Peltz birthday more special: Inside pics
Fans of Kanye West missed rapper despite controversies?

Fans of Kanye West missed rapper despite controversies?
Andrew Tate rushed to hospital with medical emergency: Rumours fly after bizarre tweet

Andrew Tate rushed to hospital with medical emergency: Rumours fly after bizarre tweet
Nick Carter pays tribute to his late brother Aaron with SPECIAL song

Nick Carter pays tribute to his late brother Aaron with SPECIAL song
James Bond star George Lazenby tips Liam Hemsworth to take over the role

James Bond star George Lazenby tips Liam Hemsworth to take over the role