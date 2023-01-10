Netflix suspense thriller 'Eric' by Emmy-Award winner will be led by Benedict Cumberbatch: Find out details

Netflix joins hands with Emmy-Award winning playwright Abi Morgan for suspense thriller Eric.

Esteemed playwright Abi Morgan, known for award-winning The Hour and Shame, The Iron Lady, BBC/Sundance TV’s The Split, is developing thriller series Eric with Netflix UK.

According to What's Netflix, the movie is set in 1980s, on a little boy named Edgar who goes missing in Manhattan, New York, his grief-stricken father "finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar’s bed.

The logline is further as follows, "Set against the backdrop of the 1980s AIDS epidemic, Detective Ledroit, tasked to uncover internal corruption in the NYPD, finds himself drawn into the search for Edgar, while privately coming to terms with secrets of his own."

Benedict Cumberbatch has been confirmed as the lead, who will play Vincent Sullivan. The second confirmed is Donald Sage Mackay in the role of Jerry.

The series will be shot in Budapest, Hungary and New York, USA. It will end filming in May 2023, and is likely to be released early 2024.