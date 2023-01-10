 
world
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Reuters

Classified documents from Biden's vice presidency found at think tank

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

US President Joe Biden arrives at Felipe Angeles International Airport on the outskirts of Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders Summit, in Santa Lucia, Mexico January 8, 2023.— Reuters
 US President Joe Biden arrives at Felipe Angeles International Airport on the outskirts of Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders' Summit, in Santa Lucia, Mexico January 8, 2023.— Reuters

  • Classified docs from Biden's vice-presidential days discovered.
  • Nearly 10 documents found at Biden's office.
  • Material identified by personal attorneys for Biden days before midterm elections.

WASHINGTON: Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the US president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday.

Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS News reported earlier, adding that US Attorney General Merrick Garland had asked the US attorney in Chicago to review the classified documents which were handed over to the National Archives.

The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Biden on Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement on Monday.

The Penn Biden Centre is the name for Biden, who periodically used the office space from mid-2017 until the start of his 2020 presidential campaign. The White House Counsel's Office notified the National Archives on the day of the discovery of those documents, Sauber said, adding the National Archives took possession of the material on the following morning.

Sauber also said the documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the National Archives.

The documents were discovered when Biden's personal attorneys "were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC," Sauber said. He added the White House was cooperating with the Justice Department and the National Archives.

The Justice Department, the National Archives and the think tank did not respond to a request for comment. Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

Sauber's statement did not mention the number of classified documents, what they contained or their level of classification. CBS News reported that they did not contain nuclear secrets.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said in a statement that Biden's attorneys "appear to have taken immediate and proper action" after finding the documents. Raskin said he had confidence Garland will "make an impartial decision about any further action that may be needed."

The Justice Department is separately probing former President Donald Trump's handling of highly sensitive classified documents that he retained at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021. FBI agents carried out a court-approved search on Aug. 8 of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. About 100 documents marked as classified were among thousands of records seized.

"When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform late on Monday.

More From World:

India set to demolish buildings in sinking Himalayan town

India set to demolish buildings in sinking Himalayan town
Fierce fighting in Ukraine's Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses

Fierce fighting in Ukraine's Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses
China says COVID wave has peaked in many areas

China says COVID wave has peaked in many areas
Indonesia rattled by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted

Indonesia rattled by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted
Andrew Tate lawyer claims there’s ‘no evidence’ to back human trafficking and other charges

Andrew Tate lawyer claims there’s ‘no evidence’ to back human trafficking and other charges
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots

Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
Tensions in Australia over poster glorifying Indira Gandhi’s assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum

Tensions in Australia over poster glorifying Indira Gandhi’s assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum
Global piracy acts drop to 14-year low: report

Global piracy acts drop to 14-year low: report
Gaza medics protest Israel controls on medical imports

Gaza medics protest Israel controls on medical imports
Ozone layer: How the hole was plugged

Ozone layer: How the hole was plugged
Palestinian PM says Israeli sanctions 'new war'

Palestinian PM says Israeli sanctions 'new war'
China 'wolf warrior' diplomatic spokesperson Zhao moves to new role

China 'wolf warrior' diplomatic spokesperson Zhao moves to new role