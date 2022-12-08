 
world
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Reuters

Trump legal team locates two more classified records, source says

By
Reuters

Thursday Dec 08, 2022


Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022.REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022.REUTERS/Gaelen Morse 
  • Judge directed Trump's attorney to look for classified documents at his house
  • Justice Department doing probing weather the former President borke the law
  • Trump has called the investigation a 'partisan attack'

WASHINGTON: A team that Donald Trump hired to search for White House documents found at least two classified records at the former president's Florida home, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A federal judge directed Trump's attorneys to look for any classified material still in his possession. They found the documents in a storage room at his Palm Beach, Florida, home, one of four properties searched, the person said.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by retaining U.S. government records, some marked as top secret, after leaving office in January 2021.

Trump, who last month launched his 2024 presidential campaign, has denied wrongdoing and has said without providing evidence that the investigation is a partisan attack.

The searches were reported earlier by the Washington Post and CNN.

FBI agents seized thousands of documents, about 100 of which were marked classified, during a court-approved Aug 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Prosecutors are also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home. Officials have said more classified documents may still be missing.

Last month US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee both the documents investigation as well as a separate investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"President Trump and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice," said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to ensure the probe was independent of US President Joe Biden, who may face Trump again in the 2024 election.

Trump has faced a series of legal setbacks over the past week, including a Tuesday verdict that his company was guilty of tax fraud.

More From World:

US warns of action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan

US warns of action if terrorists regroup in Afghanistan
China's Xi on 'epoch-making' visit to Saudi as Riyadh chafes at US censure

China's Xi on 'epoch-making' visit to Saudi as Riyadh chafes at US censure
Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder

Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder
Indonesian suicide bomber kills one, wounds at least 10

Indonesian suicide bomber kills one, wounds at least 10

This is Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year

This is Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year
Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow state

Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow state
China loosens anti-COVID restrictions in policy shift

China loosens anti-COVID restrictions in policy shift
The year in review: What happened — and what did not

The year in review: What happened — and what did not
Democratic US Senator Warnock wins Georgia runoff, projection shows

Democratic US Senator Warnock wins Georgia runoff, projection shows
Trump Organisation found guilty of tax fraud

Trump Organisation found guilty of tax fraud
US encourages India to fulfill religious freedom commitment

US encourages India to fulfill religious freedom commitment
Islamic scholar urges Muslims to stay away from extremism, become model western citizens

Islamic scholar urges Muslims to stay away from extremism, become model western citizens