Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Nicole Kidman plans on becoming mom at 55, looking to adopt baby with Keith Urban

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban are looking to adopt a baby as the couple has asked their legal team to get it done smoothly, as per recent reports.

The Big Little Lies star is a mother to two children, daughters Sunday and Faith, with Urban and two adopted kids, Isabella and Conor, with ex Tom Cruise.

"Nicole has had pregnancy and fertility problems in the past that kept her family smaller than she had hoped for," an insider told Radar Online, adding, that Kidman wanted to have up to 10 kids.

"Nicole found she and Keith got so wrapped up in raising the kids, she put the idea of adopting out of her head," added the insider.

"But now that the girls are becoming more independent, she sees it's time they really work on bringing another child into their home — and all the happiness that would bring to the family!"

After giving birth to her first baby in 2008, she opted for surrogacy for her daughter Faith, however, Kidman is now getting advice from Charlize Theron, who is mother to two adopted daughters Jackson and August regarding adoption process.

"Nicole sees how wonderful Charlize is with her two adopted daughters and how they've made this glorious bond as a family," the source stated.

"It's been an inspiration to Nicole, and she believes she's still young enough and has the energy for another baby."

