Reese Witherspoon intense workout video will leave you spellbound

Reese Witherspoon is aiming to become "a better me" in the new year.



The Big Little Lies star, 46, shared a video on social media of her impressive workout routine.

The mother of three showed her toned tummy in a blue bra top and leggings from her very own clothing brand Draper James as she did a series of exercises to stay fit.

The actress was working out on a patio while listening to a song from Lizzo. Her moves include lunges and side bends.

'This new workout gear from @draperjames has got me moving!' wrote the Wild actress in her caption.

Showing off her body is nothing new for the producer, whose latest movie is Your Place Or Mine with Ashton Kutcher.



The top had a blue and white check and the leggings were mostly blue with some checks on the side.

Her hair was up and she was barefoot as she worked out on a mat.



