 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon intense workout video will leave you spellbound

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Reese Witherspoon intense workout video will leave you spellbound
Reese Witherspoon intense workout video will leave you spellbound

Reese Witherspoon is aiming to become "a better me" in the new year.

The Big Little Lies star, 46, shared a video on social media of her impressive workout routine.

The mother of three showed her toned tummy in a blue bra top and leggings from her very own clothing brand Draper James as she did a series of exercises to stay fit.

The actress was working out on a patio while listening to a song from Lizzo. Her moves include lunges and side bends.

'This new workout gear from @draperjames has got me moving!' wrote the Wild actress in her caption.

Showing off her body is nothing new for the producer, whose latest movie is Your Place Or Mine with Ashton Kutcher.

The top had a blue and white check and the leggings were mostly blue with some checks on the side.

Her hair was up and she was barefoot as she worked out on a mat.


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham receives heat over her 'driest' birthday wish for Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham receives heat over her 'driest' birthday wish for Nicola Peltz
Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court, fans restless to know verdict

Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court, fans restless to know verdict
Mel Gibson pulls out from Grand Marshall of Mardi Gras Parade

Mel Gibson pulls out from Grand Marshall of Mardi Gras Parade
Prince Harry warned of 'changing' response of US media amid 'tiresome' narrative

Prince Harry warned of 'changing' response of US media amid 'tiresome' narrative
Queen was 'sad' when Prince Harry decided to quit being working royal

Queen was 'sad' when Prince Harry decided to quit being working royal
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned physique in hot pink sportswear

Simon Cowell ex Sinitta reacts to his death rumours: ‘It freaked me out’

Simon Cowell ex Sinitta reacts to his death rumours: ‘It freaked me out’
King Charles considers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security threat for royal family, UK?

King Charles considers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security threat for royal family, UK?
Ellen DeGeneres films destruction of Montecito due to heavy rain

Ellen DeGeneres films destruction of Montecito due to heavy rain

Britney Spears claps back at 'creepy and weird' photos with Paris Hilton

Britney Spears claps back at 'creepy and weird' photos with Paris Hilton
Brad Pitt recalls his first ever intimate scene, ‘I was just rolling and frolicking’

Brad Pitt recalls his first ever intimate scene, ‘I was just rolling and frolicking’
Holly Willoughby son gives her a new look ahead of return to This Morning

Holly Willoughby son gives her a new look ahead of return to This Morning