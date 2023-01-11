Kanye West former business manager still could not track him?

Kanye West's former business manager Thomas St. John has requested again for three extra months to serve $4.5 million lawsuit as he cannot locate the rapper.

According to RadarOnline, the court documents revealed St. John attended court this week pleading for another extension on service.



In December, St. John sued West for breaching their agreement. The business manager claimed West hired him in March 2022 on a monthly fee of $300K. However, St. John added that he was not paid for his 18-month contract.

St. John claimed to file a lawsuit against the 45-year-old after he refused to pay the remaining amount. But, the ex-manager could not find the rapper to serve him. He added he went for a process server to go over to the Grammy winner businesses. However, none of the addresses is still valid.

"Because of Mr West's celebrity status and his own interests in protecting his privacy and information about where he resides, additional time and resources are needed to ascertain his whereabout for personal service, and additional time and resources are needed to attempt other forms of service," the motion reads.

St. John has pleaded with the court to grant him until March to complete service.

Previously, Kanye West former attorneys asked permission from the Court to use text messages to serve him with legal documents, as the rapper couldn't be located at his usual address.

