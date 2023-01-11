 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman admits 'foolishly' studied wolves before 'X-Men'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Hugh Jackman admits foolishly studied wolves before X-Men
Hugh Jackman admits 'foolishly' studied wolves before 'X-Men'

Hugh Jackman revealed foolishly researched wolves after accepting the role ahead of 2000's X-Men.

During an interview on HBO's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, The Prestige star said, "I had never read the comic book," adding "I got the part. I didn't really know anything about…I didn't, in Australia, we don't have wolverines.

I didn't know that was a real animal. I'd never heard of a wolverine. I thought it was a made-up animal. You know, he's got man hands of steel, made up.

And so I was passing as I was doing rehearsal at the Imax, they had this documentary about wolves. And I was like, perfect, because obviously I'm a wolf, part wolf."

"So I went [to set] with all these wolf moves and I was doing these moves, and the director said, 'What are you doing?' Jackman added.

"And I said, 'Well, I was just thinking wolves are always looking like this because they're actually smelling, they've got their nose to the ground. That's why they're looking like this all the time.'

And he goes, 'What do you mean a wolf?' And I said, 'Well, you know, Wolverine — I'm part wolf so…' and he goes, 'No, you're a wolverine."

Jackman is set to reprise his role in Marvel's upcoming film Deadpool 3.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report

King Charles plans a divorce deal for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: report
Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt reveals he lives with 'congenital melancholy' while discussing 'Babylon'
‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours

‘Andrew Tate is lying’: Karishma Sharma reacts to dating rumours
Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career

Jennifer Coolidge says Mike White gave her ‘hope’ amid struggling career
Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Khloe Kardashian ‘secretly devoted’ to Tristan Thompson despite his infidelities

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ under review as Queen Mother death claim debunked
Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'

Evan Peters wins Golden Globes for best actor in Netflix limited series 'Dahmer'
Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

Brad Pitt cuts dapper appearance at 2023 Golden Globes: See Pics

'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial

'Charismatic' Ben Affleck collaborates with Dunkin' Donuts for commercial
Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’

Chris Pratt revisits 2018 MTV speech: ‘wouldn’t change a thing’
Stephanie McMahon steps down as chief of WWE

Stephanie McMahon steps down as chief of WWE