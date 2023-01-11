Hugh Jackman admits 'foolishly' studied wolves before 'X-Men'

Hugh Jackman revealed foolishly researched wolves after accepting the role ahead of 2000's X-Men.

During an interview on HBO's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, The Prestige star said, "I had never read the comic book," adding "I got the part. I didn't really know anything about…I didn't, in Australia, we don't have wolverines.

I didn't know that was a real animal. I'd never heard of a wolverine. I thought it was a made-up animal. You know, he's got man hands of steel, made up.

And so I was passing as I was doing rehearsal at the Imax, they had this documentary about wolves. And I was like, perfect, because obviously I'm a wolf, part wolf."

"So I went [to set] with all these wolf moves and I was doing these moves, and the director said, 'What are you doing?' Jackman added.

"And I said, 'Well, I was just thinking wolves are always looking like this because they're actually smelling, they've got their nose to the ground. That's why they're looking like this all the time.'

And he goes, 'What do you mean a wolf?' And I said, 'Well, you know, Wolverine — I'm part wolf so…' and he goes, 'No, you're a wolverine."

Jackman is set to reprise his role in Marvel's upcoming film Deadpool 3.