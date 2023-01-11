Prince William ‘let slip’ identity of ‘betrayer royal’ after ‘suspect list’

File Footage

Prince William reportedly knew who leaked the story of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s tiff to the media.



This revelation has been brought to light in Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare.

For those unversed, extracts from the highly explosive book have already gone into circulation after a massive leak.

In the book, he details the moment the leak of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s row went public.

He even went as far as to call the royal responsible the leak, an “execrable woman”.

In his memoir he claimed, “No one at the Palace could phone the correspondent, because that would invite the inevitable retort: Well, if the story's wrong, what's the real story? What did happen between the two duchesses?”

“And that door must never be opened, because it would embarrass the future queen. The monarchy, always, at all costs, had to be protected.”

It was only after “The list of suspects became vanishingly small” that Finally, finally, Willy leaned back and conceded that, ahem, while we'd been on tour in Australia, he and Kate had gone to dinner with Pa and Camilla... and, alas, he said sheepishly, he might've let it slip that there'd been strife between the two couples...”

“I put a hand over my face. Meg froze. A heavy silence fell. So now we knew. I told Willy: 'You... of all people... should've known.' He nodded. He knew. More silence. It was time for them to go.”

Prince Harry also accused Queen Camilla or leaking private conversations with Prince William and added, “Stories began to appear everywhere in all the papers about her private conversation with Willy [Prince William].”

“Stories that pinpointed accurate details, none of which came from William of course. They could only have been leaked by the one other person present.”