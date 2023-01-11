Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest

 
Andrew Tate’s shared a hadith on his Twitter account after the rejection of the court's appeal against his 30-day detention.

The 36-year-old former kick boxer turned to Twitter on Wednesday and shared a hadith (a collection of traditions containing sayings of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH) amid the rejection of Romanian court appeal against his 30-day detention.

Tate who announced last year that he reverted to Islam, shared a hadith that was quoted by one of the companions of Prophet Mohammad, Abu Hurayrah.

“When Allah said ‘I test only those I love.’ I took the pain like it was an honour - Abu Hurayrah” he wrote.

As per the reports, a Romanian official for anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, Ramona Bolla, on Tuesday revealed that the court rejected an appeal by Mr Tate against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

In fact, the appeals court has upheld the 30-day arrest of influencer Andrew Tate on charges of organized crime, human trafficking and rape.

For those unaware, Andrew Tate is a social media influencer and a former kick-boxer, who gained popularity over the years for his misogynistic views.

He was arrested along with his brother Tristan Tate in Romania on Thursday December 29 over the allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

