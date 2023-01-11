 
world
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

India has 'undermined Western interest' in Indo Pacific region

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Mosharraf Zaidi speaks at a discussion organised at the Parliament House by the UKs Foreign Affairs Committee in London, United Kingdom. — Photo by author
Mosharraf Zaidi speaks at a discussion organised at the Parliament House by the UK's Foreign Affairs Committee in London, United Kingdom. — Photo by author

LONDON: Leading Pakistani commentator and foreign policy expert Mosharraf Zaidi has said that India’s occupation of Kashmir served not only to make the region less stable and less secure but also undermined the UK and other Western powers’ goals in the so-called Indo-Pacific region.

Zaidi said this while speaking at a discussion organised at the Parliament House by the UK's Foreign Affairs Committee on “How does India fit into the UK’s foreign and defence policies?”

Others in the panel of global experts, diplomats, and policy experts included Asoke Mukerji, former Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, former British High Commissioner to India, Walter Ladwig III, senior lecturer at the International Relations at King's College London, Garima Mohan, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, and Aman Hingorani, lawyer and mediator at Supreme Court of India.

The United Kingdom’s integrated review of its foreign and defence policies includes a new dimension which is widely referred to as the tilt to the Indo-Pacific. 

The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has been conducting a review of the tilt to the Indo-Pacific and a specific session on India and the UK’s relationship with India.

Zaidi, The News columnist since 2008 and founder and CEO of the advisory firm Tabadlab, explained to the committee how India’s adventures in the region, especially the occupation of Kashmir and the continuing torture of millions of Kashmiris, have made the whole region ripe for a disaster, impending potential of the region for development and progress.

Zaidi’s testimony as an expert witness for the committee included a detailed analysis of the impact of India’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in Indian-Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019. These impacts include, he said, the re-engagement of China in the Kashmir dispute as manifested at the Galwan Valley in recent years.

Zaidi told the committee that India’s occupation of Kashmir served not only to make the region less stable and secure but also to undermine the UK and other Western powers’ goals in the so-called Indo-Pacific region.

The committee quizzed Indian, British and Pakistani experts on the human rights dimension of India’s occupation of Kashmir.

Zaidi’s detailed description of the thousands of killings in Kashmir and the proliferation of mass graves in the occupied territory repeatedly caused committee members to dig deeper and demand other experts explain how the UK could possibly ignore such suffering.

The chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as other members of the committee, also sought responses from the experts on how India could be a trustworthy partner when its posture toward Russia was not only neutral but in fact, pro-Russia.

Zaidi reminded committee members that India had purchased the Russian S-400 missile defence system and had pointed this weapon at Pakistan to help sustain the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

More From World:

Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest

Andrew Tate posts hadith on Twitter after rejection of appeal against arrest
Andrew Tate’s rushed hospital visit for cancer scare? report

Andrew Tate’s rushed hospital visit for cancer scare? report
Australian Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dead at 81

Australian Cardinal George Pell, acquitted of child sex abuse, dead at 81
Russia's Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town centre

Russia's Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town centre
Tens of thousands evacuate California storms, with 17 dead

Tens of thousands evacuate California storms, with 17 dead
Romanian court keeps ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in custody pending investigation

Romanian court keeps ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in custody pending investigation
India approves proposals for defence equipment worth over $500m

India approves proposals for defence equipment worth over $500m
Israel, Arab allies talk security at Abu Dhabi meeting

Israel, Arab allies talk security at Abu Dhabi meeting
US Navy seizes weapons en route from Iran to Yemen

US Navy seizes weapons en route from Iran to Yemen
Iran weaponising death penalty to crush dissent: UN

Iran weaponising death penalty to crush dissent: UN
WHO backs mask wearing on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads

WHO backs mask wearing on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads
Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor

Last 8 years warmest on record globally: EU climate monitor