Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky skipped the red carpet event at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 but the new parents still managed to steal the show.

The couple turned heads around with their stylish appearance on 10 January as Rihanna received her first-ever nomination for the prestigious award with her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna received a shout-out from host Jerrod Carmichael despite not being able to bag the trophy as the award for Best Original Song went to Naatu Naatu.

Jerrod told the audience: “You know what? Honestly only because I see Rihanna is here, and I'm going to say something very controversial. I will actually get in trouble for this.”

"Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl! Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!"

Moreover, Neicy Nash also gave a nod to Rihanna while confessing to dressing up as the singer for Halloween.

"Rihanna, I love you, and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that. All right. Had to take my moment," the 52-year-old said.

