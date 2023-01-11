 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Reuters

Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens
Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

ATHENS: Greece's former King Constantine II, who died on Tuesday night aged 82, will be buried privately at a former royal estate north of Athens, the Greek government said on Wednesday.

He suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems and had been treated in an Athens hospital since last week.

"It is with deep sadness that the royal family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday," Constantine's private office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Constantine II, godfather to Britain's Prince William and a second cousin to King Charles, would be buried privately in Tatoi, the summer palace of the former Greek royal family, where his ancestors are also laid to rest, the government said.

The funeral procession will be held on Jan. 16 at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, his office said.

Constantine was married to Princess Anne-Marie, the youngest daughter of King Frederick IX of Denmark, and had five children. Constantine's elder sister is Queen Sophia of Spain.

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her

Michelle Obama explains why the Descendant meant so much to her
Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue

Golden Globe host Jerrod Carmichael calls out HFPA in opening monologue
Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf

Prince Harry's book 'Diana's revenge': 'Spare' compared to Hitler’s Mein Kampf
Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'

Jerrod Carmichael on hosting Golden Globes 'I'm here because I’m black'
Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry claps back at ‘dangerous lie’ told about his book ‘Spare’
Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’

Golden Globe Awards viewers dub Will Smith joke ‘weird’ and ‘cheap’
Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle

Andrew Tate's fans following grows even after losing his first court battle
'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO

'House of the Dragon' wins Golden Globes for best TV drama director praises HBO
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky steal the show at Golden Globes Awards 2023
Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'

Jenna Ortega on her viral dance 'there was so much that I could have done'
King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells

King Charles' relative makes big announcement amid Harry's bombshells