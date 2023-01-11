Greece’s last king Constantine II to be buried privately in Athens

ATHENS: Greece's former King Constantine II, who died on Tuesday night aged 82, will be buried privately at a former royal estate north of Athens, the Greek government said on Wednesday.



He suffered from chronic heart and mobility problems and had been treated in an Athens hospital since last week.

"It is with deep sadness that the royal family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday," Constantine's private office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Constantine II, godfather to Britain's Prince William and a second cousin to King Charles, would be buried privately in Tatoi, the summer palace of the former Greek royal family, where his ancestors are also laid to rest, the government said.

The funeral procession will be held on Jan. 16 at the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, his office said.

Constantine was married to Princess Anne-Marie, the youngest daughter of King Frederick IX of Denmark, and had five children. Constantine's elder sister is Queen Sophia of Spain.