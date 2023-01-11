 
Austin Butler receive Golden Globe award in Elvis' Memphis drawl two years after filming

Austin Butler finally spoke on his Elvis-inspired Memphis drawl after picking Golden Globe after playing Rock'n'Roll legend Elvis Presley.

On Tuesday, January 10, Austin Butler was elated as he picked up a Golden Globe for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama for his work on 2022 film Elvis.

The star began, "I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor." He also thanked his "mama," before fans started to notice he was still speaking in his Elvis voice. although the filming ended two years back.

In the winners room, when Austin was asked about his voice change, he denied any change in voice.

He shared, "I don’t even think about it. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven’t noticed cause I hear it a lot"

The 31 year old further added, "I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way."

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the bizarre accent, "Austin Butler’s voice is WILD that cannot be real" a second person commented, "When is Austin Butler going to switch his voice back to normal?"

Another one penned, "Austin Butler still stuck in his Elvis voice" while one fan wrote, "austin butler using this elvis voice for his golden globe win…girl i’m losing my mind and busting out laughing."

