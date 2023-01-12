Ryan Reynolds backs Hugh Jackman for 'The Son' Oscar win: 'I'm not going to stoop to that level'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman indulge in a playful feud on award nomination.



Ryan Reynolds made a video on Wednesday, January 11, advocating for Hugh Jackman's Best Actor win for his recent The Son performance.

"Hey everyone," he began the clip. "You know last week Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category, and well, I'm not going to stoop to that level," cited from People.

He continued, "I'm going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and say right now that I loved Hugh's performance in The Son. There's zero sarcasm here. No wink, wink, nudge, nudge."

Reynolds, 46, continued, "Hugh's performance is literally one of the best of his entire career, and his career is very impressive already. He's already nominated for a Golden Globe. So I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration. Okay."

As he goes to shut off the camera, Reynolds sarcastically whispers, "Wolverine and Deadpool? Who's he kiddin'? Not on your life, Chappie."

In response, Jackman shares Reynolds' video on Instagram, with the caption, "When @vancityreynolds goes high. I go higher."



