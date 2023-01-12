 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
Jennifer Coolidge should 'host Oscars': Fans demand after her epic Golden Globes moment

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge managed to impress the audience with her hilarious Oscars joke at the star-studded 2023 Golden Globe awards ceremony.

Coolidge, who received the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The White Lotus, took to the stage to present the award for Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

However, before she announced the winner, Coolidge opened the envelope and said, “So, the Oscar goes to...”

The crowd burst into laughter, she quickly realized her blunder and corrected herself in a stutter, “Oh, no, no, wait, Golden Globes.”

Coolidge went on to announce Tyler James Williams won for his role as Gregory Eddie on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share laughter and praise Coolidge for her funny blunder. Praising her charm and easy wit, many of them began campaigning for the actress to be the next host of the Oscars.

“Someone should invite Jennifer Coolidge to the Oscars, because now I honestly don’t feel like I’ve watched an awards show unless she’s there,” one fan tweeted.

The Academy Awards were last hosted by comedians Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes in 2022. 

