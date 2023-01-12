Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael for Tom Cruise joke at Golden Globes

Leah Remini thanks Jerrod Carmichael's joke for Tom Cruise at Golden Globes

Leah Remini reacted on Jerrod Carmichael's joke aiming at the actor Tom Cruise at 2023 Golden Globes Awards.



For the context, Tom returned his three Golden Globes awards which he bagged for Jerry Maguire, Born on the Fourth of July, and Magnolia in 2021, in protest of the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Recalling this iconic protest by Tom, Jerrod began joking "Backstage I found these three Golden Globes awards that Tom Cruise returned," he said.

Jerrod then mentioned Shelly Miscavige, wife of Scientology leader, David Miscavige, who has not been seen publicly in years.

Although, David was Tom's best man at his wedding to Katie Holmes, an event that Shelly reportedly did not attend.

"Look, I'm just the host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch: Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," Jerrod Joked.

The comedian then went on to introduce Tom's Top Gun: Maverick costars, Glen Powell and Jay Ellis.

Leah Remini, an ex-member of Scientology also thanked Jerrod for the joke. Remini, at that time, filed a missing persons report for Shelly after she left the organization.

The 52-year-old actress and activist, turned to Twitter after the broadcast of the 80th Golden Globes Awards and thanked the comedian writing, “Thank you Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??”

Remini has previously criticized Tom amid his Top Gun: Maverick success last summer.

"Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you." she tweeted at that time.



