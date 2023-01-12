Virat Kohli wishes daughter Happy Birthday in heartfelt message

Former captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anuskha Sharma share pictures of daughter on her second birthday. — Instagram/Virat.Kohli and AnushkaSharma

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli took to Instagram on the second birthday of his daughter Vamika Kohli to express his love for his little girl.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team shared a heart-warming picture with his daughter Wednesday in which the father-daughter duo looks picture perfect.

In the picture, Kohli is lying in the grass with a huge delightful grin on his face as his daughter nestles in his arms.

Vamika, whose face is hidden in the click is wearing an adorable pink frock with her hair tied in two cute ponytails; whereas Kohli is wearing a casual blue T-shirt and a maroon baseball cap.

Taking to the picture-sharing platform, Kohli uploaded the picture with a simple but love-filled caption, which said, “my heartbeat is 2”. He also added a heart-shaped emoticon.

While the caption is simple enough, it along with the adorable picture reflects the deep love the father has for his daughter.

However, Kohli was not the only one to wish Vamika a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. Vamika’s mother, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, also shared an endearing picture with her daughter, very much like Kohli did.

The PK actress who is quite active on social media shared an unseen picture with her daughter.

In the click, Anuskha is wearing a plain black sweatshirt with pink sweatpants and seems to be enjoying a low-key moment with her adorable daughter.

Here too Vamika’s face is hidden and she is wearing an adorable pink sweater with white leggings with two cute ponytails, as her mother holds her close while sitting on a bench.

The stellar actress’s caption for this post is also similar to her husband’s. She has written: “two years ago my heart grew wide open” with a heart emoticon.

It is abundantly clear that both Kohli and Anuskha clearly dote on their adorable daughter.

However, it must be noted that both of Vamika’s parents are rather protective of their daughter’s privacy. Even though both are quite active on social media and often share pictures of each other, they rarely share pictures of Vamika.