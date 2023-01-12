Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

 
Kim Kardashian hit back at her former PR strategist Sheeraz Hasan's claims that she knew about the 2012 flour bomb attack prior to the incident.

The Skims founder was walking down the red carpet when she was hit with a flour bomb at the launch ceremony of her perfume True Reflection.

Speaking of the incident on The Kardashians: Billion Dollar Dynasty, the ex-publicist confirmed that Kardashian was involved in the “flour attack.”

Debunking the claims, a source close to Kardashian told Mirror.co.uk that the mother-of-four had no clue about the incident.

"This is false and Kim did not have knowledge of the situation prior to it happening. It’s unfortunate that lies are being told to create news,” the insider said.

Talking about the incident, Hasan recalled telling Kardashian, “OK, this is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment.”

“If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume, everyone’s going to buy it,” he said.

“Are the team in on it? Of course, they’re in on it,” Hasan remarked.

