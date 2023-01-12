 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Mornings drama
Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama

Holly Willoughby stepped outside in style after a longest Christmas break.

The TV host stepped out for The Commitments press night at Wimbledon Theatre on Wednesday night with her husband Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning presenter, 41, wrapped up warm in a long black coat which she teamed with a fuchsia jumper for the outing.

She completed her casually chic look with a pair of high-waisted black trousers and chunky boots while strolling to the venue.

Blonde beauty Holly accessorised her look with an across-the-body black bag and looked in great spirits as she beamed while arriving.

Meanwhile, Dan, 48, looked dapper in a dark grey coat, faded jeans, and comfortable lace-up trainers.

Holly's outing comes after she and Phillip Schofield angered viewers as they sulked while This Morning's wine experts enjoyed fondue in a hot tub in the Swiss Alps this earlier this week - after their own Christmas break.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral

Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral
Nicola Peltz all smiles after David and Victoria gave special treatment to daughter in law

Nicola Peltz all smiles after David and Victoria gave special treatment to daughter in law

Piers Morgan's son Spencer loses his cool at Denise Welch in heated Meghan Markle row

Piers Morgan's son Spencer loses his cool at Denise Welch in heated Meghan Markle row
Prince Harry reveals he had first panic attack with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry reveals he had first panic attack with Kate Middleton
King Charles decides to put bridle on Prince Harry as Duke crosses limit?

King Charles decides to put bridle on Prince Harry as Duke crosses limit?
Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool

Prince William dodges questions about Harry's claims as he and Kate Middleton appear in Liverpool
Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell

Prince William unfazed by Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks in first sighting since bombshell
Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss

Nicola Peltz showers support on Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'

Prince Harry makes blunder about his ancestors in 'Spare'
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Jon Hamm alleged engagement to Anna Osceola
Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare

Sharon Osbourne resumes work after health scare
Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident

Kim Kardashian had no knowledge of 2012 ‘flour attack’ prior to incident