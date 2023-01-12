Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama

Holly Willoughby stepped outside in style after a longest Christmas break.

The TV host stepped out for The Commitments press night at Wimbledon Theatre on Wednesday night with her husband Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning presenter, 41, wrapped up warm in a long black coat which she teamed with a fuchsia jumper for the outing.

She completed her casually chic look with a pair of high-waisted black trousers and chunky boots while strolling to the venue.

Blonde beauty Holly accessorised her look with an across-the-body black bag and looked in great spirits as she beamed while arriving.

Meanwhile, Dan, 48, looked dapper in a dark grey coat, faded jeans, and comfortable lace-up trainers.

Holly's outing comes after she and Phillip Schofield angered viewers as they sulked while This Morning's wine experts enjoyed fondue in a hot tub in the Swiss Alps this earlier this week - after their own Christmas break.