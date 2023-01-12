 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets
PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA recently lashed out at Dakota Johnson over latest Gucci campaign for using reptile skins.

Earlier, Dakota, who is an official ambassador for the luxe label, was seen with highly priced handbags that are reportedly made of python and crocodile skins, worth $52,000 a bag.

According to TMZ, PETA sent a letter to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, pointing out the ills of the industry.

“Crocodiles killed for their skins are often kept in filthy, crowded tanks on crocodile farms,” cited a rep for the animal rights organisation.

The letter read, “Workers have been documented electroshocking crocodiles then attempting to kill them by cutting their necks and ramming metal rods down their spines.”

In a letter, PETA explained that to kill snakes for their skin, “hunters invade their homes, often nail them to trees and then skin them alive before tossing them into a pile to die”.

“Snakes can suffer for days before succumbing to shock or dehydration,” it said.

PETA asked the Persuasion star to “pledge to stop wearing as well as promoting exotic-skin fashion items and trade them out for vegan substitutes”.

In the end, the letter added, “There's really no excuse to support such a violent industry.” 

More From Entertainment:

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch
Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison
Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos
Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan
King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics
Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama

Holly Willoughby steps outside with husband after recent This Morning's drama
Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral

Camila Morrone steps outside after ex Leonardo DiCaprio ‘vibing' TikTok video gets viral