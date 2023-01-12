PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA recently lashed out at Dakota Johnson over latest Gucci campaign for using reptile skins.



Earlier, Dakota, who is an official ambassador for the luxe label, was seen with highly priced handbags that are reportedly made of python and crocodile skins, worth $52,000 a bag.

According to TMZ, PETA sent a letter to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, pointing out the ills of the industry.

“Crocodiles killed for their skins are often kept in filthy, crowded tanks on crocodile farms,” cited a rep for the animal rights organisation.

The letter read, “Workers have been documented electroshocking crocodiles then attempting to kill them by cutting their necks and ramming metal rods down their spines.”

In a letter, PETA explained that to kill snakes for their skin, “hunters invade their homes, often nail them to trees and then skin them alive before tossing them into a pile to die”.

“Snakes can suffer for days before succumbing to shock or dehydration,” it said.

PETA asked the Persuasion star to “pledge to stop wearing as well as promoting exotic-skin fashion items and trade them out for vegan substitutes”.

In the end, the letter added, “There's really no excuse to support such a violent industry.”