Johnny Depp starrer ‘Jean du Barry’ gets support from Saudi Film Festival

Johnny Depp starrer period drama Jean du Barry to get postproduction support from Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival Fund.

By backing the upcoming film which shows Depp as 18th century French King Louis XV, the festival is fulfilling their “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”

The collaboration, which is being directed by French actor and filmmaker Maïwenn, will mark the Red Sea Fest’s first international co-production with France.

Maïwenn will also play the role of the titular courtesan, Madame du Barry, alongside Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Maïwenn’s upcoming feature Jeanne du Barry,” said Red Sea Film Festival CEO Mohammed Al Turki.

“This is a film that immediately interested us, it’s an incredibly unique and ambitious biographical feature and a testament to our commitment to supporting new talent and collaborating with world-class writers, directors and producers,” he added.

Turki continued in his statement: “We hope this collaboration will strengthen the ties between Saudi and French cinema and the first of many international films that we can support that advocate for women filmmakers.”



