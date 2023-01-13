 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Andrew Tate signed lucrative deal with Rumble months before arrest

Andrew Tate continues to make headlines following his dramatic arrest in Romania over sexual assault and human trafficking charges.

A CNN report has confirmed that the controversial social media influencer made million-dollars after signed lucrative deals in 2022 with Rumble and GETTR to exclusively post content on their platforms.

Tate, 36, who is former pro kickboxer turned internet influencer, signed the deals with right-wing social media companies after he was banned from YouTube and TikTok.

The controversial media personality had privately boasted that his deal with Rumble, the video-based social media site popular with conservatives that markets itself as “immune to cancel culture,” was worth a staggering $9 million.

However, CNN could not independently confirm the valuation of the deal.

Sky News reported in September that daily active users on Rumble surged 45.3% the week Tate joined the platform.

Meanwhile, Rumble shared their official statement following Tate’s arrest. “Rumble strongly condemns human trafficking and sexual abuse, and our platform prohibits pornography and all forms of illegal activity. At the same time, every accused deserves due process,” the company said Thursday evening.

“The allegations against Andrew Tate, which do not appear to involve any content on Rumble, should be investigated promptly and thoroughly, and we will not prejudge that investigation.”

Despite being banned on several mainstream social media platforms, Tate remained influential among young internet users.

