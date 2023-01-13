Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face

Simon Cowell fueled concerns over his radically transforming face, as he showed up on a date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The Daily Mail released exclusive pictures of Simon Cowell on Thursday, January 12, at the private members' club Annabel's in London.

Simon continued to display his extremely different and bizarre facial features as he winked at the cameras while entering the venue with glam fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The X-Factor judge was photographed with an incredibly smooth complexion and enhanced features, fueling speculation that he has undergone cosmetic surgery.

The 63-year-old donned formal attire for the event, a smart black blazer with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt worn unbuttoned.

Meanwhile, Lauren, 45, cut a stylish figure in a cropped black top, coupled up with a black and white checked cropped blazer. She accessorised her look with black-rimmed cat-eye glasses, gold earrings, and a matching necklace.

Simon initially sparked fan concern with his "unrecognisable" appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, filmed on December 2, 2022.



