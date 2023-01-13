 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face

Simon Cowell fueled concerns over his radically transforming face, as he showed up on a date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The Daily Mail released exclusive pictures of Simon Cowell on Thursday, January 12, at the private members' club Annabel's in London.

Simon continued to display his extremely different and bizarre facial features as he winked at the cameras while entering the venue with glam fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The X-Factor judge was photographed with an incredibly smooth complexion and enhanced features, fueling speculation that he has undergone cosmetic surgery.

The 63-year-old donned formal attire for the event, a smart black blazer with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt worn unbuttoned.

Meanwhile, Lauren, 45, cut a stylish figure in a cropped black top, coupled up with a black and white checked cropped blazer. She accessorised her look with black-rimmed cat-eye glasses, gold earrings, and a matching necklace.

Simon initially sparked fan concern with his "unrecognisable" appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, filmed on December 2, 2022.

Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face
Simon Cowell fuels concern over face on date night with fiancée Lauren Silverman: Check out his radically changing face


More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere

Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere
Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'

Bryan Cranston got 'Starstruck' when Anthony Hopkins admitted he 'loved' 'Breaking Bad'
Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer

Rihanna stuns in jumpsuit as she teases with Super Bowl LVII Halftime show trailer
Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show

Sylvester Stallone enjoys relaxed day running errands after agreeing to do reality show
BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports

BTS Jin to serve as teaching assistant at his training center: Reports
Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles

Man fined after pleading guilty to egg attack on King Charles
Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage

Kim Kardashian leaves fans wondering with cryptic posts amid ex Kanye West 'secret marriage
Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

John Fogerty regains song rights after 50 years legal wrangling

John Fogerty regains song rights after 50 years legal wrangling
Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

Kim Kardashian to get a new tattoo? Model surprises fans as she puts on new filter

Miley Cyrus drops MV of 'Flowers' from her album 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Miley Cyrus drops MV of 'Flowers' from her album 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Johnny Depp's daughter makes first appearance since death of dad’s friend Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp's daughter makes first appearance since death of dad’s friend Jeff Beck