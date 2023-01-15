Prince Harry ‘no longer religious’ after school beatings: ‘Not at all’

 
Prince Harry wears his heart on his sleeve and addresses her personal struggles with religion.

A writer for The Telegraph brought these revelations to light in a new piece.

According to the piece Prince Harry’s admissions were made in the memoir Spare.

It reads, “I wasn’t religious, but this ‘blood facial’ was, to me, baptismal.”

‘Blooding’, for those unversed, is a ritual intended to initiate newcomers in to the hunting ranks and is a show of respect for the animal that’s just been killed.

However, King Charles on the other hand is “deeply religious” and “He prayed every night, but now, in this moment, I too felt close to God.”

Prince Harry also weighed in on another reason for his aversion and relates to it being the spankings he experienced via Bibles in school.

“There was one particular teacher who, whenever he caught me, would give me a tremendous clout, always with a copy of the New English Bible. The hardback version,” Prince Harry explained.

“It is indeed, I always thought, a very hard back. Getting hit with it made me feel bad about myself, bad about the teacher, and bad about the Bible.”

